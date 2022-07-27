Neymar Jr. Named New Official PUBG: Battlegrounds Game Ambassador

We’ve known it for a long time and he doesn’t hide it, Neymar Jr. is passionate about video games, especially competitive/esports type games.

Very recently, Neymar had also become a content creator for Facebook Gaming and we had already seen him broadcasting Call of Duty on Twitch rather than attending the Golden Ball ceremony.

PUBG

As part of this partnership with Krafton,

Neymar Jr

. will participate in a series of in-game and out-of-game events throughout the year to officially celebrate its interest in

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

which he has played regularly since its release five years ago.

Trailer

Specific details of these events will be announced at a later date but Neymar Jr. has already been able to kick off this partnership with a special livestream on July 14.

Players from around the world competed against Neymar Jr. and its team, which includes among its ranks South American content creators Gauls, netenho and Sparkingg.

He and his cronies explored the new PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS map titled Deston to try to obtain the famous Chicken Dinner (Editor’s note: Expression to say that we won the game).

“Participating in PUBG is amazing“, said Neymar Jr. “I’m very proud to be part of this new project and can’t wait to play on the new map.”