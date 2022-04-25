Neymar JR new ambassador of the 100% electric car brand “e.GO Mobile”

Freshly champion of France 2022 with Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar JR welcomes a new partner with e.GO Mobile, a German car brand that offers 100% electric vehicles.

As part of this new agreement, Neymar becomes the global ambassador of e.GO Mobile. The Brazilian will notably participate in the launch of the new model e.wave X on May 5 in Berlin.

“e.GO Mobile is a very innovative brand, building electric cars that are not only unique and fun to drive, but also really durable. I was born and raised in a country with heavy urban traffic, so the environmental and economic impact of electromobility is significant” says Neymar Jr.

At the moment, the brand offers compact vehicles designed primarily for the city.

In the past, Neymar JR was the face of another German manufacturer, Volkswagen.

Read also

Neymar to launch his NFT collection with NFTSTAR

Audi features Bayern Munich in its new ad for its all-electric Audi RS e-tron GT car

Interview – Benjamin Deblicker, Sponsorship Director SPORTFIVE France (Behind the scenes of the MG Motor x Olympique Lyonnais partnership)