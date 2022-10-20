Neymar Jr offers victory to PSG in the clash against OM! 11th day Ligue 1 Uber Eats / 22-23

The highlight of the 11th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats in video. Ligue 1 Uber Eats – Season 2022/2023 – Round 11 Scorers: Andy DELORT (20′ – OGCN) / Nuno DA COSTA (42′ – AJA) / Wesley SAID (67′ – RCL) / / Breel EMBOLO (31′ – ASM ) / Komnen ANDRIC (53′ – CF63) / Noah FADIGA (18′ – SB29) / Moses SIMON (35′ pen – FCN) / Ignatius GANAGO (36′ – FCN) / Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed ABDALLA (71′ – FCN) / Moussa SISSOKO (88′ – FCN) / / Alexandre LACAZETTE (23′ – OL) / Martin TERRIER (38′ – SRFC) / Amine GOUIRI (47′ – SRFC) / Alexandre LACAZETTE (72′ – OL) / Martin TERRIER (77 ‘ – SRFC) / Jonathan Christian DAVID (41′ pen – LOSC) / Jonathan Christian DAVID (76′ – LOSC) / Rémy CABELLA (80′ – LOSC) / Brecht Emiel DEJAEGERE (10′ – TFC) / Nabil BENTALEB (33′ – SCO) / Branco VAN DEN BOOMEN (40′ pen – TFC) / Stijn SPIERINGS (67′ – TFC) / Amine SALAMA (90′ +3 – SCO) / Jackson Gabriel POROZO VERNAZA (76′ – ESTAC) / Mounaim EL IDRISSY (88’ – ACA) Follow us on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ligue1fr Follow us on Instagram: https://in stagram.com/ligue1ubereats/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ligue1UberEats Follow us on Facebook: https://fb.com/Ligue1UberEats Follow us on Ligue1.fr: https://www.ligue1.fr Follow us on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ligue1ubereats Follow us on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ligue1ubereats?lang=fr



