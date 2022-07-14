Entertainment

Neymar Jr. Partners With ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ As The Game’s Ambassador

Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar Jr. is a new official ambassador for the battle royale title PUBG: Battlegroundsaccording to developer Krafton.

The Brazilian footballer will host a number of in-game and real-world activities in conjunction with PUBGalong with the player the Facebook page’s 88 million followers are attending an event at 5pm BST today (July 14).

Neymar Jr. will play the latest card from the Deston game with his friends and release it during today’s event.

“Participating in PUBG is amazing,” said Neymar Jr. “I’m very proud to be part of this new project and I can’t wait to play on the new map.”

PUBG Battlegrounds
PUBG Battlegrounds. Credit: Krafton.

Neymar Jr. broadcast games of PUBG: Battlegrounds since its release in 2017, with clips on its Facebook almost daily. The tastes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive also being one of the most regularly played stars in games.

Last year Neymar came to compete with the Battle Royale game Fortnite, and he was the first professional athlete to play in the game at the time, followed by Harry Kane. Neymar came with two football kit skins and a cat-like robot suit, although none of his football-based skins were based on Brazil or Paris Saint-Germain, being color themes instead. generics.

His in-game gear included a Jaguar Strike Pickaxe and an Aerial Acrobat Glider, as well as a unique Celebration Emote and several in-game quests as well. The costume, also a reference to the Jaguar, is meant to represent his career on the pitch.

K-pop group BLACKPINK also recently announced that they will be performing a concert at PUBG: Battlegrounds later this month.

In other news, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sold over a million copies in its first week on sale.

Source link

