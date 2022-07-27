Neymar Jr responds cash to Thomas Meunier’s tackle!

PSG Mercato: Attacked by his former teammate at Paris SG, Thomas Meunier, Neymar Jr responded cash to the right side of Borussia Dortmund.

PSG Mercato: Meunier belittles Neymar and settles accounts with Paris SG

Taking advantage of an interview granted to the German newspaper Kicker, Thomas MillerBorussia Dortmund right-back and former Paris Saint-Germain player, openly criticized Neymar Jrwho according to him, is no longer the same footballer since he left FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017 to join the French championship.

“I have to admit that I was a huge fan of Neymar when he was still playing at Barcelona. The comeback is entirely his. If I had been 10, I would have had his poster in my room”first indicated the Belgian international before adding: “In Paris, however, it has lost its magic, from my point of view. » The 30-year-old defender then returned to his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

“In Paris, I was pushed aside by Leonardo, the sporting director at the time, because I didn’t want to extend my contract. Everything happened without me, until the Champions League final even though I deserved to be there… And in private, it wasn’t easy to leave Paris either. My wife, my children, me, we all loved the city. It was hard to give up. I play football because I love football. But when I arrived in Dortmund in 2020, I had had a difficult few months, ”said the compatriot of Eden Hazard. Neymar replied to his former teammate.

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr pays the head of Thomas Meunier

Passed by Paris Saint-Germain from summer 2016 to June 2020, Thomas Miller had the opportunity to play alongside Neymar. If he does not retain the genius that characterized him at FC Barcelona from the Brazilian star, the captain of the Seleçao regrets the somewhat too hanging tongue of the Red Devil. “Too talkative this boy”, in particular reacted the partner of Lionel Messi on his page Instagram.