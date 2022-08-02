Neymar Jr, the time for the long-awaited renewal? — Foot11.com

Very widely criticized in recent months, Neymar could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Paradoxically, the Brazilian made a serious preparation, punctuated by a big match during the Trophée des Champions. The way to redemption? More

Automatically extended until June 2027 this summer, Neymar does not however have the fullest assurance of staying at Paris Saint-Germain during this summer transfer window. The 30-year-old Brazilian international winger, between injuries and questionable lifestyle, is not unanimous at PSG. However, the very beginning of the season bodes well for the future.

Neymar, disappointments and the specter of a transfer

Statistically speaking, by playing 22 Ligue 1 matches last season, Neymar has quite simply beaten his personal record since arriving at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. In terms of performance, the Brazilian has also remained within his standards with a total of 13 goals and 6 assists. However, these figures are clearly not representative of the exercise disputed by the former star of FC Barcelona.

Neymar (in the center), here in the duel with Moussa Sissoko (Icon Sport)

Indeed, lacking rhythm at the very start of the season, Neymar missed the first days, before shining by his absence between December and February due to a serious ankle injury. “Ney” has almost been decisive in each of his matches played in the last two months of competition. Which contrasts sharply with the Champions League for example, where Paris Saint-Germain would have needed him. Unfortunately, the native of Mogi das Cruzes never found the fault in C1, which was sorely lacking in the capital’s team. Not to mention the criticisms relating to his behavior as well as his lifestyle. This summer, will PSG rely on him again or sell him for a big check?

A start to the season that commands respect

Despite the rumor that Paris Saint-Germain would be ready to part with it in the event of a good offer, Neymar has said it over and over again: he wants to stay with the French champions this summer. Author of a double to punctuate the tour in Asia, against Gamba Osaka (6-2), the former prodigy of Santos showed an attractive face, visibly very determined to enter into the plans of the new Parisian coach, Christophe Galtier.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored twice in a 4-0 win over Nantes in the Trophée des Champions scoring his 101st and 102nd goals in all competitions for the club. 🔴🔵🇧🇷https://t.co/XtQ6ikhT8r — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_English) July 31, 2022

Better, the Brazilian was dazzling last weekend during the Trophée des Champions. By first being the author of a well-inspired pass for the opener for Lionel Messi. Then by illustrating himself on set pieces. First on a masterful free kick, before transforming a penalty that he himself had caused. Of course, there is no point in jumping to conclusions. But like Messi, we saw Neymar from Barcelona in sequence on Sunday evening in Tel Aviv. With Mbappé back from suspension, we could finally see a magic trio at work that lives up to its reputation.