Neymar Jr top scorer, 1st assist for Mbappé

Author of the only achievement during the 1-0 victory of Paris Saint-Germain against Olympique de Marseille, this Sunday, October 16 at the Parc des Princes, on the first assist of the season from Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr regained the lead in the Ligue 1 scorer rankings at the end of the 11th day.

Author of a great start to the season and his 9th personal achievement in the league, the Brazilian international has thus returned to the level of LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David, 1 unit ahead of the French world champion, who completes the podium at tied with FC Lorient striker Terem Moffi.

Against the Marseillais, Kylian Mbappé, the best passer in Ligue 1 last season with 17 offerings to his credit, has meanwhile unlocked his assist counter. A ranking still dominated by Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi, with 7 offerings each.

