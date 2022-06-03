Neymar Jr’s Batman Future Z is coming soon

In tribute to the film released in cinemas in France on March 2, PUMA had launched special crampons in the colors of the batman: the Batman Future Z. Worn in particular by Neymar Jr with PSG, this pair will soon be available on FOOT.FR.

A mysterious dress

This special edition of the Future Z, honoring the caped hero, comes in colors ("black, white lava explosion and asphalt") obviously reminiscent of the bat man. A well-felt touch of red composes these cleats from the German brand, while the bat symbol is visible in two places: at the heel, in red on a black background, as well as on a label on the ankle, in asphalt.









Red and black elastic threads crisscross the laces area and bring a very mysterious hue, like a masked hero. On the soles and studs, a metallic red blends brilliantly with this new PUMA creation. Note that the technologies making up these shoes are identical to the standard edition of the Future.

Neymar, absolute fan of Batman

The Brazilian international, used by PUMA for the promotion of these cleats eagerly awaited by football lovers and unconditional fans of the mythical character of Batman, had also confessed all the love he has for the character of Batman.









“I’m a huge Batman fan, he’s my favorite character. Batman is an icon. I’ve been collecting Batman memorabilia for many years, so adding this special shoe to the collection is perfect. This pair is beautiful, and I’m really happy to wear it on the court”explained Neymar in the press release published by PUMA for the occasion.

The Batman Future coming soon

All Batman fans had to wait since February 25. If they were able to console themselves by watching the new film in the "Dark Knight" saga or even by admiring this pair at the feet of Neymar Jr, during the reception of AS Saint-Etienne (3-1, 26th day of Ligue 1) then on the lawn of OGC Nice (0-1, 27th day), they will soon be able to unleash their joy. The Batman Future Z are very soon available for sale on FOOT.FR!









In the meantime, come and pre-order your pair of Batman Future Z by DM on the @foot.fr Instagram account, giving name + first name + phone number!