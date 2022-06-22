Neymar Jr’s contract will be extended until 2027

Despite doubts about his future, the 30-year-old Brazilian will have his contract extended. On July 1, he will be linked to the French champion for another five years.

Will Neymar leave PSG this summer? In any case, its future is more than ever in question after the triple media outing of the Parisian president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. But getting him out of Paris will be all the more complicated since the 30-year-old Brazilian is not under contract for three years, or even four, as we thought, but five.

Signed in May 2021, the extension of “Ney” was initially for three seasons. Except it featured two options for two more seasons, as reported The Team this Wednesday: the first was automatically activated on July 1, 2021, and the second, on July 1, 2022. Clearly, in just over a week, he will be linked to the capital club until 2027.

SEE ALSO – The best of Neymar in 2021-2022

Neymar wants to stay

Basically, it does not change much in the matter: Neymar has already announced his desire to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer and the suitors do not jostle, even if Chelsea and, we learned on Wednesday, Juventus are more or less thinking about him this summer. This only reinforces the fact that PSG will find it difficult to push him out, if that is what Luis Campos wants…

Neymar Jr joined PSG in 2017 for €222 million, a world record. Five years marked by injuries, his desires elsewhere in 2019, but which saw the Brazilian international (119 caps, 74 goals) score 100 goals and deliver 60 assists in Red and Blue.