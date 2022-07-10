Neymar Jr’s resounding message to his management

PSG Mercato: While he would be pushed out by Luis Campos, Neymar Jr announced the color for the coming season.

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr already promises heavy Campos

Neymar Jr’s status at Paris Saint-Germain has taken a hit since Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s exit in Le Parisien. The president of Paris Saint-Germain did not seem to close the door to the departure of the Brazilian. The Qatari leader pointed to the lack of involvement of striker Auriverde recruited against more than 200 million euros in 2017. With the arrival of Luis Campos, rumors of Neymar’s departure from Paris have increased. The new PSG sports adviser would not be against a transfer from the former Blaugrana. His name is also linked to certain large European teams, including Juventus, without any interest having materialized. At the heart of these speculations, the Parisian number 10 has again come out of silence.

Neymar confirms a trend for his future

The Brazilian winger intends to thwart predictions this season. Neymar Jr promises to have a smashing season. “This season, all shots will come in, free kicks, headers… I feel good. I’m confident ! I trained a lot during my vacation! “Promised the attacking friend of Mbappé and Messi in a live on Facebook. The Brazilian’s last season is far from memorable. He has scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists in 28 appearances. A new injury sidelined the 30-year-old during a disappointing campaign for PSG.

Despite his low regime, the Brazilian’s contract has been automatically renewed since July 1. The Auriverde winger is now linked to Paris Saint-Germain until 2027. It now remains to convince Luis Campos and his other detractors of this announced return to form. At the heart of the departure rumors, his relatives had announced that he was going to have one of the best seasons of his career with PSG this year.