Neymar launches a new collection with PUMA

Neymar, the current star of PSG, has once again collaborated with PUMA. A collection in homage to Brazil, his native country.

The Soccer Superstar Neymar collaborated once again with PUMA. For a brand new collection of clothes and shoes in homage to Brazil. Indeed, the duo drew inspiration from Brazilian football, São Paulo street art and some of Neymar’s tattoos. The badge present throughout the collection refers to the three tattooed birds on the left side of the footballer’s neck.

Speaking about his bond with PUMA and this new collection, here’s what the footballer shared:

“Since I joined PUMA, they have brought a lot of my personality into the collections. They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references to my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a bit of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person. »

The focus is on high-end basics with a Neymar twist. Regarding the clothes, these details are present on all the pieces. Including bomber jacket, stand-up collar, jacquard t-shirt, casual t-shirt. Or sweatpants, jacquard shorts and more.

As far as accessories are concerned, there is a backpack, a shoulder bag and two models of headgear. For footwear, the duo outfitted the PUMA Slipstream in black and white leather colorways. As well as the PUMA Leadcat in black and yellow looks.

The latest Neymar Jr. x PUMA collection is set to release September 22 (today) on the PUMA website and select retailers. The price range is between US$28 and US$150. You can now shop the collection via this link.







0