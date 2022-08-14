Neymar “like” strong messages that attack Mbappé!

This is a story that is likely to leave traces! This Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain played their first match of the season at the Parc des Princes, against Montpellier (5-2). Large winners, the Parisians once again distinguished themselves by their great offensive strike, in particular Neymar Jr author of a double. The evening was a little more mixed for his teammate, Kylian Mbappé. Bothered by personal concerns, the French striker had a complicated evening, despite his goal in the second act.

In the first period, PSG obtained a penalty following a handball foul by Jordan Ferri. While we could wait for Neymar at the penalty point, it was the Parisian number 7 who took it upon himself to shoot him. Kylian Mbappé misses the transformation and sees his shot repelled by Jonas Omlin. Twenty minutes later, the Brazilian striker tries the same exercise, and takes the Swiss goalkeeper on the wrong foot.

A hierarchy that is debating internally?

Since arriving in the capital, Neymar Jr has scored 22 penalty goals in 25 attempts. In previous seasons, the former Barcelona man was unquestionably considered PSG’s designated shot-stopper. This status could have changed, and the Brazilian star does not necessarily appreciate it. With his Twitter account, the native of Sao Paulo liked strong messages that discredit the new hierarchy of shooters in Paris. In these posts, Kylian Mbappé (and his new contract) takes it for his rank. Tension is rising in the capital…

“Now it’s official, it’s Mbappe who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly it’s a matter of contract, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second shooter, none!! It seems that because of his contract, Mbappe is the owner of PSG!! – @neymargriab – Twitter

“Today in the PSG game, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (again) from the penalty spot. Mbappé, on the other hand, hit VERY badly and lost. After the game, the coach declared Mbappé to be the team’s main hitter for the season. An absurdity! – @portabresilfut – Twitter

Agora é oficial, Mbappe é quem bate os pênaltis no PSG. Claramente isso é coisa de contrato, pois em nenhum clube do mundo que tenha Neymar, ele seria o segundo cobrador, nenhum!!

