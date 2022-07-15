Neymar made the show in Las Vegas, security got involved!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

While a large part of the football world takes advantage of its holidays by going to bask on the pill on a beach or in front of a yacht, Neymar has decided to take advantage of his summer in another way, by satisfying his another overflowing passion alongside football: poker. Neymar has indeed been present for several days in Las Vegas, where he is competing in the World Series of Poker, the world championships in the discipline.

And after experiencing some disappointments there, Neymar made a lot of noise last night, going very far in a $1,000 poker tournament. No less than 2227 players had registered for this tournament in Super Turbo format (very fast) and an entry ticket (buy-in) accessible to ordinary poker players. Neymar therefore pulled out of the game, being eliminated in 49th place, which guarantees him a reward of $3,959. An outing welcomed by his table companions, who praised the very good level of poker of the PSG star.

Good friend Mike Sannella dueling off against @neymarjr at WSOP event 41 tonight. Fun to follow along. They’re right next to each other in chip count with about 50 to go. pic.twitter.com/ZKEusuSfc7 — Erik Groset (@ErikGroset) June 20, 2022

But Neymar also had a funny misadventure during this tournament! From the 335th place, all players were rewarded with money and reaching this capital milestone of “the bubble” caused a certain commotion in the tournament, the players present being delighted not to leave empty-handed. Neymar including since according to Pokernews, the Brazilian who stood up to attend the last eliminations would have been alpagated by the safety of the tournament. “You can’t stay there”, would have dropped a security guard wishing to expel from the tournament the one he took for a vulgar onlooker. But Neymar, after explaining that he was taking part in the tournament, was finally able to continue to play his game… which took him until late at night!