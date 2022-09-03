Neymar, Mbappé, goals … the numbers before Nantes / PSG

PSG moves tonight (9 p.m., Canal Plus Sport 360) at Beaujoire to face Nantes as part of the 6th day of Ligue 1. This will already be the second confrontation between the two teams this season after the big victory for Paris in the Trophée des Champions on July 31 (4-0). Author of a double during this meeting, Neymar followed that up with at least one goal in their next five matches. Also scorer on the last day of the 2021-2022 season, the Brazilian rest on seven matches with at least one goal scored (for 10 goals). He is approaching the record (8 consecutive matches) held by Carlos Bianchi (1977-1978), Kylian Mbappé (2019-2020) but also… Neymar during the 2019-2020 season.

Mbappé performing away

Scorer against Toulouse this week, Kylian Mbappé remains on eleven goals in his last six away matches in Ligue 1. His teammates are not left out since they have scored 31 goals in the last 7 league games away from the Parc des Princes. The PSG which remains on 27 matches with at least one goal against the Canaries. You have to go back to February 25, 2006 to see a match of the capital club without a goal against Nantes (0-0). The FCN which is one of the clubs which conceded the most goals against the Rouge & Bleu. He ranks in the top 3 with 150 goals conceded tied with Lens and behind Saint-Etienne (167) and Lyon (161). In the event of a PSG victory tonight, Nantes would join ASSE as the club most beaten by PSG with 51 losses.