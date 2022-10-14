Neymar meets Bruna Biancardi again and declares: “Unconditional love”

Photo: Play/Instagram

Are we witnessing the return of the relationship between Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi? After announcing the end of her relationship with the football star, the digital influencer met her ex again and surprised the web with a photo of them appearing together.

Neymar posed next to Bruna and captioned the image: “Review! Unconditional love. »

Bruna is in Paris, where the Brazilian lives, when he plays for France team Paris Saint-Germain. With that, they met again. Will there be a revival?

Recalling the fact that in August, Bruna announced the end of the relationship with Neymar. The influencer shared a text after a series of rumors took over the internet, including some speculating that she had been betrayed by the ace, which was denied.

I’ve always been very attached to mine and you know it, but since you drag me down all the time with gossip, I prefer to specify here that I’m no longer in a relationship – it’s been a while – and no, there n wasn’t cheating. Don’t believe everything in it… I have a lot of affection for him and for the whole family! Please stop wrapping my name around. Thanks.