Neymar, Messi… the 5 legendary attackers who will probably play their last FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and we are only two months away. The World Cup is the showpiece event of the beautiful game and most of the big stars will attend.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the last for some of the best footballers of a generation. Many legends of the modern era are now in the twilight of their careers and are unlikely to still be around at the 2026 edition.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five legendary strikers who will most likely play their last FIFA World Cup this year.

#5 Thomas Müller (Germany)

Thomas Müller has been a World Cup hero for Germany over the years. He scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 16 World Cup appearances for Die Mannschaft. In 116 appearances in all competitions for his national team, Müller scored 44 goals and provided 40 assists.

Suffice to say, he’s been an indispensable part of the German national team for the past decade and more. Muller will be a vital cog in Hansi Flick’s side as they seek redemption after their early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Bayern Munich forward is now 33 and unlikely to be there for the 2026 World Cup.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Robert Lewandowski is arguably the best striker around. He has won the European Golden Boot for the past two seasons and is currently on the rise at his new club FC Barcelona. Lewandowski played a crucial role in Poland’s qualification for the World Cup.

His record with the national team is quite impressive. The 34-year-old has registered 76 goals and 28 assists in 132 appearances in all competitions for Poland during his international career.

Lewandowski will be 38 when the 2026 edition of the World Cup comes around and we fear he has already hung up his boots.

#3 Neymar Jr. (Brazil)

Neymar Jr. is one of the best strikers of the modern era. He’s a joy to watch on the football pitch with his silky-smooth skills and unreal vision. Neymar has been extremely effective for Brazil internationally.

Despite not being as old as the other players on this list, Neymar is unlikely to be there for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by his own admission. He admitted in DAZN’s exclusive documentary ‘Neymar & The Line Of Kings’ that the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be his last. He said (via Business Standard):

“The new exclusive documentary from DAZN, Neymar & The Line Of Kings. “I see her as my last because I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to continue to take care of football. So I’m going to do everything to do well, do everything to win with my country, to achieve my biggest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it”.

In 119 appearances with the Brazilian selection, Neymar scored 74 goals and delivered 53 assists. That’s more than one goal + one assist per game.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is certainly the greatest goalscorer that football has ever known. Ronaldo is the top scorer in men’s international football with 117 goals in 189 appearances for the Portugal national team.

The 37-year-old appears to be in the final chapter of his career and he will be 41 by the time of the 2026 edition of the World Cup. The absolute machine that he is, we won’t be shocked if he still manages to be around, but that seems pretty unlikely.

In all likelihood, this World Cup could be the last for the five-time Ballon d’Or.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is big business for Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time. The seven-time Ballon d’Or has lost a meter of speed in recent years. Although his playmaking skills and close control are all world-class, this is likely to be his last chance to win the World Cup.

Messi had an extremely illustrious career and if he could win the World Cup he would complete football. In 162 appearances in all competitions for the Albiceleste, Messi has scored 86 goals and provided 51 assists.

It’s likely he’ll give it his all this time around and Argentina will have big chances after their triumphant run at the 2021 Copa America.

