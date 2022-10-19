Neymar mocked by Lula for supporting Bolsonaro

Youtube screenshot Youtube screenshot On Youtube, Lula returned to the remarkable support of PSG player Neymar for the far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

BRAZIL – Is Neymar’s support for Jair Bolsonaro self-serving? This is the opinion of the left-wing candidate for the Brazilian presidential election, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who attacked Neymar on Tuesday, October 18. He even believes that the football star, who supports the current populist president, would have motivated his choice by a “reduction” of its debt to the Brazilian tax authorities.

“Neymar has the right to choose who he wants as president. I think he is afraid that if I win the election: I will know what Bolsonaro forgave him [au sujet] of his debt [en matière] income tax. I think that’s why he’s afraid of me.”Lula said, laughing when asked in an interview with the YouTube channel Flow Podcast if he resents the player who supports his far-right presidential rival.

“It is obvious that Bolsonaro made an agreement with the father [de Neymar]. Now he has tax problems in Spain”added Lula, referring to the favorable decisions the player obtained in a tax evasion case in Brazil, and the trial in Barcelona for tax irregularities during his transfer to Barça in 2013. But ” it is a problem [qui relève] from the tax collection agency, not mine”concluded Lula in the interview, broadcast and seen by more than a million viewers a few days before the second round, which will take place on October 30.

Sunday October 2, it was in a video shared on TikTok that Neymar Jr. had revealed his support for Bolsonaro: “ Vote, vote and confirm: the 22nd is Bolsonaro “, he said, singing and dancing, in reference to the number to type on the voting machines to support the outgoing president.

🇧🇷 Neymar supports Bolsonaro for the presidential election The video is already looping in WhatsApp and Tel groups… https://t.co/78vWsnEhqq — Alexandre Berthaud (@AlBerthaud) See the tweet

Neymar had even added a layer on social networks by defending his choice, in the name of ” democracy » and freedom of expression: « You talk about democracy and all these things, but as soon as someone expresses an opinion different from yours, you attack them by talking about democracy. Go figure… »

Falam em democracia e um montão de coisa, mas quando alguém tem um opinião diferente é atacado pelas próprias pesso… https://t.co/o2wXHhmrO1 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) See the tweet

Rai supports Lula instead

While most Brazilian footballers have chosen not to make the name of their favorite candidate public, Neymar gave his support to Bolsonaro before the first round, as did former big names in the Brazilian selection such as Ronaldinho, Rivaldo or Romario, a trend that is gaining momentum in the Brazilian landscape.

On the other hand, this week, the former footballer Rai, world champion with the “Selecao” in 1994, gave his support to Lula during the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, during which the former glory of Brazilian football passed by PSG simply made a ” L “ with his fingers, a few seconds before awarding the Socrates Prize to Senegalese striker Sadio Mané.

A support that did not fail to notice the main interested party, who was moreover ” watching “the ceremony at the time of the gesture of the 1994 World Champion. ” Thank you Rai “Lula tweeted in front of his television set, just two weeks before the second round of the presidential election.

Obrigado, Rai. Estava assistindo. https://t.co/zwqogdS8tH — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) See the tweet

In the first round, Lula came first with 48% of the vote, against 43% for Bolsonaro, who nevertheless obtained a score much higher than the polls predicted.

