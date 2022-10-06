Neymar, more handsome in a mobile game than in FIFA 23?

World football star Neymar Jr. is known for his talent that often makes the difference on the pitch, thus finding his place in FIFA 23, the latest football game from Electronic Arts. On the other hand, how about finding him in the middle of fights between Mechs? If the idea seems atypical to us at first glance, it is however the case since Neymar arrives in Mech Arena, a shooting game on mobile. Even funnier? He looks better than in FIFA 23.

Neymar in a Mech?

Only available on mobile (Android and iOS), Mech Arena presents itself as a PvP shooter and features clashes with Mechs. In your own mech, armed to the teeth and equipped with special skills, enter the arena to face off against other players in various game modes and on more than twenty different maps. Developed and published by Plarium, the studio has excelled in the development of free-to-play games on mobile and PC since its inception in 2009. With millions of gamers to its credit worldwide, he even quickly became the world leader in the industry and signed Mech Arena in 2021, their latest game. Then, recently, the studio has signed a partnership with NR Sports, opening the door to a world-famous star on the football pitch who is none other than Neymar Jr. himself.

Neymar Jr. highlighted on all counts

It is through a trailer of barely a minute (visible above) that Neymar Jr. reveals himself as ambassador of Mech Arena, swapping his sportswear for a more colorful jacket and a Mech, the football field for a combat arena and the ball for missiles. You would have understood it, Neymar Jr. goes from footballer to Mech pilot, the time of a game of Mech Arena thanks to the latest update of the game. Widely regarded as one of the best football players in the world, Neymar Jr. inspired his character above all through his style and his approach on the pitch. On the skills side, his character borrows all his power and skill on the pitch to develop damage and speed boosting abilities.

A partnership that is surprising at first sight but the two parties seem delighted with their little collaboration. On the one hand, Ronen Gross, Vice President of Business Development at Plarium says:

We are honored and thrilled to have such extraordinary talent join us as a pilot in Mech Arena. Neymar Jr. is one of the best athletes in the world. His professionalism and desire to win is what made us choose him as he is in line with the spirit of the game. Working with him has been a real pleasure and we can’t wait to see our players enjoy Neymar’s pilot Jr.

For his part, Neymar Jr. says:

I love video games as much as football, so combining the two to create a character with my skills and style in Mech Arena was an amazing experience. I can’t wait to join my fans and help take their game to the next level. I’ll see you in the Arena!

And that’s not all… Icing on the cake for the Brazilian footballer, his modeling seems more successful in Mech Arena than in FIFA 23. Funny when you know that the Electronic Arts football game was released on September 30 on all platforms, including the new generation of consoles, i.e. in 2022 against the year 2021 for Mech Arena, playable only on mobile…

Finally, note that Neymar Jr. character will be available for free to all players after accumulating seven days of login, with Mech Arena available for free on Android and iOS.