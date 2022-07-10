Entertainment

Neymar motivated as ever for the coming season “I feel good”

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

In a Facebook live, Neymar Jr, 30-year-old striker from Paris Saint-Germain, showed himself to be extremely motivated for the coming season. He said he felt very good and said he was very confident. A message full of hope.

We appreciate seeing so much enthusiasm before the start of a season that we expect to be extraordinary. PSG have been struggling for two years, it’s time for things to change. If Neymar stays, he doesn’t get hurt, he can be a detonator for this team. Obviously, that’s a lot of conditional for someone who has only played 50% of games on average since 2017, but there is hope. Especially since each time he has gone through a serious injury, he has always been present in major meetings to carry PSG. His message is therefore a call to remove Luis Campos’ doubts and show his new coach that he can be stronger than ever. Of course, it’s on the pitch that he will have to be shown and not on facebook, but he already has the right attitude, it’s an important base.





Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

FGR reopens case of the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio, which occurred in 1994

10 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe seduce the web with their incredible figure (photos)

12 mins ago

Amber Heard, on the Hollywood blacklist after losing trial against Johnny Depp | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | FAME

21 mins ago

The 5 movies based on novels by Stephen King that you can not miss

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button