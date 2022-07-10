Neymar motivated as ever for the coming season “I feel good”

In a Facebook live, Neymar Jr, 30-year-old striker from Paris Saint-Germain, showed himself to be extremely motivated for the coming season. He said he felt very good and said he was very confident. A message full of hope.

🚨 Neymar: “This season, all the shots will come in, free kicks, headers… I feel good. I’m confident ! I trained a lot during my vacation. » 🇧🇷⭐️ @futtmais — Hadrian Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) July 9, 2022

We appreciate seeing so much enthusiasm before the start of a season that we expect to be extraordinary. PSG have been struggling for two years, it’s time for things to change. If Neymar stays, he doesn’t get hurt, he can be a detonator for this team. Obviously, that’s a lot of conditional for someone who has only played 50% of games on average since 2017, but there is hope. Especially since each time he has gone through a serious injury, he has always been present in major meetings to carry PSG. His message is therefore a call to remove Luis Campos’ doubts and show his new coach that he can be stronger than ever. Of course, it’s on the pitch that he will have to be shown and not on facebook, but he already has the right attitude, it’s an important base.







