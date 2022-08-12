Neymar offered himself a great first against Clermont!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

He announced it in recent weeks, he seems determined to bring back the first Champions League in history to Paris-Saint-Germain. After yet another difficult season, Neymar Jr has been put on the list of transferable players by the capital club, he who has never hidden his desire to continue his career with the reigning French champion club. After several complicated years, skewed by injuries and lack of hygiene, the 30-year-old finally seems determined to take everything in his path.

Neymar records a great first in L1!

Author of a great start to the season with PSG with three goals and four assists in just two games, Neymar is enjoying himself. The Brazilian international, who is preparing what could be his last World Cup, distilled three caviars this Saturday evening on the lawn of the Stade Gaston-Gérard during the first day of Ligue 1 and the clear victory of PSG against Clermont ( 0-5). A great first for the player bought 222M€ in 2017 from FC Barcelona. He thus joins his friend and team-mate Lionel Messi, who is the only player in Ligue 1 history to have finished two games in the same season with three assists.