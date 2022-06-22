Neymar on the start, a European giant already on the lookout!

What if Neymar Junior was not part of this new era taking shape at Paris Saint-Germain? If this question seemed, a priori, outdated for some supporters of the Reds and Blues, the Parisian management has just relaunched the debate with the last outing of President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“If Neymar is part of the new PSG project? We cannot talk about these topics in the media. Some will come and some will go, but these are private negotiations.”assured the Parisian boss in the columns of brand yesterday Tuesday. Statements that more or less support footmercato information that the Brazilian star is on the list of players invited to leave the capital this summer.

And it didn’t take more for Sport already reveals a name for the possible future destination of Neymar Jr. According to the Spanish media, it is neither more nor less than Juventus. The Catalan daily indicates that Massimiliano Allegri would have asked his management to work on this file, he who wishes to raise the level of his team. It remains to be seen whether the former Barcelona player, who had already confirmed his wish to stay, will be convinced by the Turin project.

