Neymar on the start, his next club already known?

PSG Mercato: Kylian Mbappe erected at the center of the project, a new big indication has just fallen concerning the future of Neymar at Paris SG.

PSG Mercato: Laporta ready to do the Neymar coup?

Neymar’s departure from Barca in 2017 left its mark. Since his move, rumors of a return have surfaced every summer. In 2019, the Brazil international was very close to returning to Catalonia, but the Catalans lacked the cash to repatriate Neymar.

Barca president Joan Laporta has spoken about Neymar’s situation. ” Neymar Jr is an exceptional player. I personally like it. He nevertheless signed at PSG for a long time. “A media release that will make a lot of talk in Spain knowing that the Parisian number 10 is currently in Barcelona. Moreover, according to Romain Molina, PSG offered Neymar to Barca this week. The Parisians want to reduce the wage bill and the departure of the Brazilian would allow a salary saving of 36 million euros annually.

PSG Mercato: The solution already found for Neymar?

FC Barcelona are still facing an unprecedented crisis and the Catalans won’t be able to pay a big transfer fee to PSG. Thus, the president of Barça would have found the solution. Joan Laporta said: If they want to come back, it will be free. We are unable to reach an agreement to transfer these players. “The Blaugrana president is therefore counting on a termination of contract between the PSG and Neymar.

This outcome of history is unlikely given that the 30-year-old extended last year until 2025. FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could then agree on a loan with an option to buy of the captain of the Seleção. Once again, the soap opera Neymar could liven up the summer transfer window.