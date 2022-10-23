Neymar once again shows his support for Jair Bolsonaro
Neymar Jr once again affirmed his support for outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro with a declaration of love in the press. Moreover, the Paris Saint-Germain star has announced that she will dedicate her 2022 World Cup goal to her manager.
Neymar Jr’s support continues… While he is criticized from all sides for his speeches on several sensitive people, Jair Bolsonaro is still closely supported by the Paris Saint-Germain star. The Parisian striker again offered a moving and somewhat propaganda statement to defend the human side of his leader.
In comments relayed by UOL, the Brazilian international confided his tenderness for his president. “I never said that anywhere but I wanted to thank the president who, in the most difficult moment of my life, was the first to take a public position saying that he was on my side. I knew that I had to reciprocate the affection he had for me without knowing me. We hadn’t met or even spoken, he believed in me. It’s up to me to do the same.
I trust him, I think he is the right person to lead our Brazil, continued the PSG player. We see the best with everything he does. What motivated me to talk about it publicly, to fight, are the values that the president carries. They look a lot like the ones my family and I wear“, underlined Neymar.
Le Ney certainly evokes the year when a young woman accused him of rape before recanting. To top it off, the former FC Barcelona player also said he would dedicate his first goal at the 2022 World Cup to Bolsonaro in the event of re-election. Just that.
