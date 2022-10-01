Entertainment

Neymar overtakes Pauleta and becomes fourth top scorer in club history!

Pedro Miguel Pauleta soon erased from the shelves! This Saturday, the Aigle des Azores was overtaken by Neymar Jr in the ranking of the top scorers in the history of Paris-Saint-Germain and is now fifth. The current number 10 of the capital club found the net this Saturday afternoon when receiving Stade Brestois 29 (1-0) counting for the seventh day of Ligue 1.

Neymar became the only fourth top scorer in the history of the capital club with 110 goals. He is only beaten by Edinson Cavani (200), Kylian Mbappé (180) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156). A new achievement therefore for the Brazilian, author of an XXL start to the season and who is now top scorer in the Ligue 1 championship with eight achievements.

