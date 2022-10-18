Neymar: Paris Saint-Germain striker appears in court for trial on alleged corruption charges linked to 2013 Barcelona transfer | Soccer News

Neymar appeared in court in Spain on the second day of a trial over alleged irregularities involving his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and representatives of the Spanish club and the Brazilian team are also due to appear in court, after a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS over the amount of the transfer of the player.

All defendants have denied wrongdoing.

Neymar’s lawyers – Baker McKenzie – will argue that Spanish law has no jurisdiction because the alleged offenses took place outside of Spain in Brazil and were allegedly committed by Brazilian nationals.

The alleged offense that Neymar Jr and his family are accused of is also not punishable by law in Brazil.

Neymar and his father could face a prison sentence of up to two years if found guilty. They could also face a fine of over £8.7m (€10m).

Rosell faces five years in prison for fraud and corruption, plus a fine of more than £8.7 million (€10 million).

DIS claim they are entitled to 40% of Neymar’s transfer, but said they received less compensation as part of the transfer fee was concealed.

Prosecutors said those involved tried to hide the actual amount of the transfer in order to pay a lower commission to the investment group.

The striker, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, stopped to take a selfie with a fan as he made his way to the courthouse on Tuesday.

The trial comes nearly a month before the opening of the World Cup in Qatar and is expected to last until the end of October.