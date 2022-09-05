Neymar pays a vibrant tribute to his “idol”
08/23/2022 11:55 a.m.
The great Neymar is back! In line with his end of last season, the Brazilian has been doing masterclasses since the start of the 2022-2023 financial year. Proof of this is his new recital at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille last Sunday (1-7), where he finished the game with a double and three assists delivered.
Returning to his best level with PSG, like Lionel Messi, Neymar proclaimed his love for his Argentinian “idol and friend”.
Great Neymar is back ! In line with his end of last season, the Brazilian has been doing masterclasses since the start of the 2022-2023 financial year. Proof of this is his new recital at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille last Sunday (1-7), where he finished the game with a double and three assists delivered.
And good news for Paris Saint Germainthe return to grace of the former prodigy of Santos is accompanied by that of Lionel Messiwho has also regained his past standards, whether in the game or in terms of statistics (4 goals and 2 assists in 4 matches).
“Idol and friend, thank you football”
Happy to be able to shake the opposing defenses again under the same colors as the seven-time Ballon d’Or, the “Ney” paid a magnificent tribute to the Argentine icon on social networks after the meeting against Lille. “Idol and friend, thank you football”thus posted on Instagram the genius auriverde, who accompanied his message with a photo of him hugging Messi.