Neymar pays powerful tribute to Messi after Lille show

A demonstration and all tensions are gone. PSG, on Sunday evening, offered an incredible show against Lille (7-1) which started after eight seconds with the winning combination for Kylian Mbappé’s goal. The start of an almost perfect evening where the Parisian attackers enjoyed themselves, to the point that the team gave them each a score of 9/10.

Neymar salutes his idol and friend Messi

The bickering between Neymar and Mbappé following the Montpellier match seems forgotten. But above all, the Brazilian number 10 does not hide his still strong love for Lionel Messi, the Argentine star back at his best and with the connection seems to have returned to Barcelona’s finest hours.

The proof with the touching message delivered by Neymar last night on social networks, who wanted to pay tribute to Messi with a photo and a caption “Idol and friend, thank you football” which reflects all his joy at having been able to establish a agreement as strong with Messi on the meadow as outside…