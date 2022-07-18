Neymar picked up by Manchester City

Since the divorce seems consummated between Neymar and PSG, the suitors do not jostle at the gate. City could be the first club to launch the big moves.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had announced it in person, the “bling-bling” ended at PSG. If we are still far from happy sobriety in Paris, several players are in the hot seat. Of course, Neymar is most certainly the player who most embodies this notion of “bling-bling” and he will not be retained in the event of departure. Apart from a few touches so far, nothing has been done very far at the moment, but things could quickly change under the impulse of Manchester City who seem to be preparing the ground for the arrival of the Brazilian star.

Big sales and means for City

A little upset by the rumors that want to oust him from PSG, Neymar could surely consider leaving in the event of a serious offer. And it is from a former coach of the Auriverde striker that his salvation could come. Pep Guardiola is still following the Brazilian closely and knows him well for having largely contributed to his explosion in Europe with Barça.

Since Manchester City sold Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, the English club would not only have the necessary funds to cover the player’s transfer, but also his astronomical salary according to Josh Wilson.

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE COME BACK IN FOR NEYMAR! 🚨🔵 The name mentioned on the BMF is Neymar I understand. Pep Guardiola has always wanted Neymar, but his wage demands were too high. By selling players, wages have been cleared up and MANCHESTER CITY CAN AFFORD NEYMAR! 🇧🇷🚨 #MCFC https://t.co/u2SDjRntD0 — 𝗝 (@Josh_Wilson33) July 14, 2022

If nothing is done yet, the prospect of seeing Neymar find Pep Guardiola is more relevant than ever. Both have everything to gain: Le Ney could regain a taste for football and the stratospheric level he displayed at Barça and Pep Guardiola could add a string to an already well-stocked bow at City with the destabilizing player he may be missing. in its workforce. We are already dreaming of a City / Psg clash in the Champions League next season with Neymar in the jersey of the Citizens!