Neymar posed with Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson at the Batman exhibition in Paris

Neymar was one of the guests of luxury of the promotion of the film batman, which will be released in the first days of March. At the premiere there were also Robert Pattinson who plays Batman in the film and Zoe Kravitz , the new Catwoman. The director also attended Matt Reeves.

visibly excited, Neymar climbed into the iconic Batman vehicle. In some of the images shared on social networks, and which became viral, the Brazilian can be seen with an expression of great joy. The director of the film also published photographs of the meeting with Neymar. The striker for Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team did not miss the opportunity to get on the new Batmobile that we will see from the March 3rd on the big screen, with the Brazilian bursting with emotion as he got behind the wheel of the iconic vehicle. Reeves took it upon himself to record the happiness of the PSG star, sharing the images on his Twitter account on Monday.

The world soccer star and PSG player enjoyed the premiere of The Batman and got into the Batman’s car

Best Image/The Grosby Group

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, protagonists of the film batman, they arrived in Paris with the famous batmobile, Fresh off the London set. They showed international soccer star Neymar Jr. the car and talked with him about the film of the event.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz surprised one of Batman’s biggest fans, Neymar Jr, with the Batmobile from the upcoming movie The Batman Best Image/The Grosby Group

Neymar is a well-known fan of Batman and on his Instagram account he shared a story in which he jokes about going for a ride “in my new car”, showing off the Batmobile in all its splendor. On his 30th birthday, Neymar received a greeting from Pattinson and received a mask sent by the production, along with the invitation to see the film.

From Warner and Neymar’s team they shared other records of the night, where the footballer was very enthusiastic Best Image/The Grosby Group

Fewer and fewer days are left for the premiere of batman and public expectations are very high. While the focus is mostly on what the interpretation of Robert Pattinson In the skin of the hero of Gotham City, other actors in the film are also faced with the challenge of playing iconic villains or allies of the Batman.

Robert Pattinson, Neymar Jr. and Zoë Kravitz at the exhibition of The Batman Best Image/The Grosby Group

Among them is paul danowhich will give life to Riddle, and that in a recent interview he confessed the consequences left by working on scenes that he described as having great “intensity”.

Robert Pattinson will give life to the hero of Gotham City Best Image/The Grosby Group

Lasting three hours, the long-awaited premiere of batman It will arrive next Thursday, March 3. Along with Pattinson and Dano, the film will feature the aforementioned Farrell as the Penguin, Zoe Kravitz like Catwoman, Andy Serkis like alfred, Jeffrey Wright in the shoes of Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro like mobster Carmine Falcone.