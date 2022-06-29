Neymar proclaims loud and clear his desire to stay at PSG! — Foot11.com

Announced as transferable by PSG according to the latest rumors, Neymar is not about to leave. In any case, the Brazilian star does not plan to leave Paris at all. More

It’s official since last Saturday, Kylian Mbappé will wear the PSG jersey next season. The French international is completely in line with the Parisian project after being reassured by its leaders. These provide for broad changes at all levels, from the coach to the management and the players. On this subject, some undesirables will be invited to leave Paris, while others will not be retained in the event of a satisfactory offer. This is the case of Neymar according to the latest rumours.

Neymar sees himself staying at PSG for a long time (iconsport)

Neymar absolutely wants to stay at PSG

According to The Team, PSG does not make Neymar an untransferable player. The club would be disappointed with the performance of its star and would not retain him in the event of an offer deemed satisfactory. But for his part, the Brazilian international is not aware of anything. What is certain is that a departure is not on the agenda for him, quite the contrary. “ It is very true on my side that I want to stay at PSG. Afterwards, no one said anything to me, but on my side it’s clear that I want to stay “said Neymar at the microphone of Oh My Goal. A clear and precise statement that demonstrates the desire of the Brazilian star to find his best level.

This season, Neymar has once again struggled with injuries. The former Barça player was disappointing on the pitch, especially in the first part of the season. However, these last matches proved that all was not lost. Indeed, Neymar has still scored 9 goals and made 3 assists in his last 9 matches with PSG. Encouraging statistics that lead to believe that Neymar can still find his best level. In any case, next season will be very important for the Brazilian, who will have no choice but to perform to show his full involvement in the transformed PSG project.