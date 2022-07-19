Neymar proposed to Manchester City, Guardiola does not want it!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history in the France team

Situation more than delicate for Neymar Jr on the side of Paris-Saint-Germain lately. Indeed, the leaders would not be against a sale of the most expensive player in history, while the number 10 does not intend to move and that Christophe Galtier has loved the player enormously for several years already. According to information from Parisianthe capital club would still have sought to get rid of their player bought 222M€ in the summer of 2017.

Neymar Jr in exchange for Bernardo Silva?

The Brazilian international would have seen his club offer him to Manchester City in exchange for Bernardo Silva. The midfielder, champion of France with AS Monaco in 2017, has been announced for several weeks on the side of FC Barcelona. However, the Portuguese attacking midfielder will only be able to join Catalonia if Frenkie De Jong is sold. A complicated file despite the player’s desire to wear the Blaugrana jersey.

Given the difficulty of the file and the desire to get rid of Neymar, the Parisian leaders would have tried to organize an exchange with Manchester City between the two players. The Skyblues immediately refused the offer from the capital club, while few clubs can afford to bring in a Neymar who is only 30 years old.