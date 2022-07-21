Neymar PUBG, new ambassador and upcoming in-game events – Breakflip

PUBG has unveiled its new ambassador, the famous footballer Neymar. Thanks to this partnership, events will soon be offered in-game.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundsnow known as PUBG Battlegrounds revealed this July 14 to have found its first ambassador in the person of the famous Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar Jr.

The superstar will collaborate with the Battle Royale throughout the year 2022 in order to propose events in game, but also outside as it was specified by Krafton, the publisher of PUBG in its press release (source).

Neymar becomes the first ambassador of PUBG Battlegrounds

If you missed the information, well, a few days ago, the studio Krafton formalizes the arrival of football superstar Neymar as ambassador for its famous Battle Royale, PUBG Battlegrounds.

The trailer for the Neymar Jr. special event on PUBG Battlegrounds (credits: PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS EU)

As part of this partnership, Neymar Jr. will take part in a series of in-game and out-of-game events throughout the year to officially celebrate his passion for PUBG Battlegrounds, which he has played regularly since its release five years ago. Specific details of these events will be announced at a later date, but Neymar Jr. kicked off this partnership with a special livestream on July 14. Players from all over the world will compete against Neymar Jr. and his team, which includes South American content creators Gaulês, Netenho and Sparkingg.

During this July 14 event, players had the opportunity to earn thousands of G-Coin in addition to obtaining the famous Chicken Dinner. While waiting to learn more about the next events dedicated to Neymar on PUBG Battlegrounds and the rewards that can be obtained by taking part, we remind you that Krafton’s Battle Royale is now completely free to play since January 12, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch. Finally, don’t forget that PUBG is also available on iOS and Android mobile completely free with PUBG Mobile.