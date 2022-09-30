Neymar pushes to vote for the far right: he does not care about critics and provokes his opponents

Neymar Jr may like to play on the left of the field when he plays for PSG in Ligue 1, but the Seleção striker is on the other hand rather inclined to the right (or even the extreme right) when it comes to of politics.

Neymar supports Bolsonaro

This Sunday, October 2 will indeed be organized the presidential election in Brazil which sees Jair Bolsonaro (outgoing president) and Lula (former head of state) compete this year. And while it is the latter who appears as the favorite in the polls, it is the first who has just obtained the support of the footballer.

Following Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the Instituto Neymar Jr – the player’s charitable foundation in Sao Paulo, the Parisian star had already recently said on Twitter, “Thank you for your visit. I would very much like to be there, in your company, but unfortunately I am far“. An astonishing remark that he therefore supported a few days later. This Thursday, September 29, he simply took advantage of his TikTok account to film himself lip syncing to a song that says, “Vote, vote and confirm, 22 [2022, ndlr]it’s Bolsonaro“.

