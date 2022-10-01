Neymar questions the criticism received after asking for a vote for Bolsonaro, president of Brazil

The PSG star published a video on his official account, in which he appears dancing sitting down and smilingly singing an urban music song that asks for the vote for Bolsonaro

Football player Neymarstar of the Brazilian team and the PSG French, questioned this Friday the “attacks” suffered for having a “different” electoral opinion, after requesting the vote for the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in the elections this Sunday.

“They talk about democracy and a lot of things, but when someone has a different opinion, they are attacked by the very people who talk about democracy. Let’s see who understands it,” said the forward of the paris st germain on their social networks.

Neymar published a video on Thursday on his official Tiktok account, in which he appears dancing sitting down and smilingly singing an urban music song that asks for the vote for Bolsonaro.

“Vote, vote and confirm. 22 is Bolsonaro“, says the lyrics of the song, that Neymar he articulates, although in the video the striker’s voice cannot be heard.

In the Brazilian elections, each candidate is assigned a number, which the voter enters in the electronic ballot box, and 22 is the one that identifies the leader of the extreme right.

The video was posted on the Tiktok account of Neymarwhich has 8 million followers, and also on the networks of Bolsonarowho is running for re-election and faces former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the polls, the favorite in all the polls.

“Re-election, hexa(world champion). Thank you, Neymar. ¡Brazil on top of everything! God above all!” he wrote. Bolsonaro On twitter.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro visited the Institute Neymarmanaged by the striker of the Paris Saint Germainlocated in the city of Santos.