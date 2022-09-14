Entertainment

Neymar reacts after his controversial yellow card!

After his goal, Neymar received an outrageous yellow card from the referee. The reason: his celebration… Suffice to say that the Brazilian striker let loose on his social networks.

the Paris Saint Germain traveled this evening to Israel to face the Maccabi Haifa. The Parisians imposed 3-1 thanks in particular to a goal from Neymar at the end of the match. After his goal, the Brazilian received a shameful yellow card from Daniel Siebert. The cause, its celebration… The Parisian number 10 was quick to react to his sanction.

In his story instagramNeymar said:

“Football is getting more and more boring! I take myself a yellow for a celebration. It’s only for me this kind of thing but I don’t calculate. Next time I’ll let the referees know what I’m going to do.”

Subsequently, the Brazilian spoke about Twitter :

Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing cannot happen. I take yellow for simply not doing anything and I continue to be wronged. And the referee? He won’t even say he made a mistake! Lots of disrespect

The Brazilian also took the opportunity to launch the hashtag #liberaacomemoracaoDanielSiebert (Free Daniel Siebert Celebration). The propaganda is therefore launched and we wholeheartedly support our number 10 for this unfair card.

Hoping that UEFA will have the intelligence to cancel the yellow card…

