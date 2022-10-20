Neymar reacts to his 100th in Ligue 1

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

During Paris Saint-Germain’s victory last Sunday on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais (1-0), for the shock of the eighth day of Ligue 1, Neymar, who panicked the counters at the start of the season with 8 goals registered and 7 assists delivered, played his 100th league match with the capital club.

“I am really very happy”

At the microphone of PSG TV, the Parisian star reacted after passing this symbolic milestone. “My feeling is a lot of joy to have been able to reach this number of matches in Ligue 1 with Paris. I am really very happy, especially since we won this game. Yes, it was a very good match, we played very well. We won this meeting which we knew was difficult, against a tough opponent. We were able to behave well, both defensively and offensively and that is what allowed us to win. . That was the most important thing.”

🗣 The reactions of Christophe Galtier and @neymarjr after the Parisian victory in Lyon (0-1). 🔴🔵#OLPSG — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) September 18, 2022

