Neymar ready for the Champions Trophy

Before his first official match, the PSG filled with confidence with four friendly match wins, including three in the Japan Tour 2022. On Monday, the Rouge & Bleu largely won against the Gamba Osaka (6-2). Incumbent, Neymar Jr scored twice and provided an assist. In leg, the 30-year-old Brazilian wants to achieve a large-scale 2022-2023 season with the PSG.

Neymar already ready for the Trophée des Champions

After the victory against Gamba Osakathe Brazilian international returned to the preparation of the champions of France and is already impatient to face the FC Nantes to Champions Trophy : “I feel like it’s been a good preparation in general. We were able to prepare physically, find our rhythm from game to game. We are happy with some things we have done, although obviously we need to improve as a team, play more together and get to know each other better. But I think we are on the right track. It’s good to get everyone together before the start of the season. It strengthens us to be together on a daily basis – it’s a shame to be away from our families but it’s part of the preparation process. We have prepared well, we have a final to play next week and I think we are well prepared for that.”said number 10 of the PSG via official site.

