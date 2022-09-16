Neymar real captain of PSG, a sequence with Marquinhos makes the buzz (video)

Paris Saint-Germain painfully beat Maccabi Haifa (3-1) this Wednesday evening in the Champions League. The capital club was once again able to count on their attacking trio to make the difference. Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr have indeed scored. The Brazilian is also making a thunderous start to the season. Leader on the field, he is also in the locker room with the players of Paris Saint-Germain. The former Barça player is perfectly launched in his World Cup goal with Brazil and his rehabilitation mission with the capital club.

Against Haifa, Neymar will not have made the match of the year but will therefore once again have been decisive. A sequence has been talking a lot about Paris Saint-Germain fans for a few hours.

Neymar, a captain at heart

Neymar was in the transfer rumors at the start of the summer. But in the end, the Brazilian stayed in the capital. And not with any intention, since the former Barça is in incredible shape with the PSG for quite a few weeks. Against Haifa, he even struggled or even got angry when his teammates sank. He went after Marquinhos asking him to change some things. And the video is rather equivocal. We let you enjoy:

Internet users react

Inevitably, this sequence concerning Neymar and Marquinhos has caused quite a stir on social networks.

We could see in particular as comments on the subject :

“This scene took me aback last night! Neymar talks to him to probably find solutions to make a difference in this match, Marquinhos all smiles and looks detached. Bizarre”

“In addition to that, the context is that Neymar explains that gigio’s clearances in the air are useless by losing the ball, and our “captain” instead of solving this pb he smiles in “I know but what do you want me to do”…”

“Finally someone who talks about Marquinhos, for 1 years he’s been zero and in addition he dares to smile in Instagram story, it’s shameful I can’t believe my eyes he literally doesn’t care about us”

“why is he smiling, either normal man (it’s not normal, he doesn’t realize what it’s like to be captain of Paris Saint Germain, I have the impression)”

“The armband could perhaps help him control himself a little more and stay in it mentally, but the real question is why is guendouzi treating a macabi player?”

“You are not serious about wanting Neymar (who shit on you when he wanted to leave, who was injured 24 hours a day and who is only good this season because there is the World Cup in two months ) be the captain? How can you be so naive?”

