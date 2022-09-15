Neymar receives a yellow card for celebrating a goal

JACK GUEZ / AFP

Neymar, celebrating his goal, a few seconds before receiving a very severe yellow card from the referee of the Maccabi Haifa-PSG match in the Champions League.

FOOTBALL – Accustomed to eternal protests against the refereeing body, Neymar this time seems to have a valid reason to complain. While PSG was already holding its second victory of the season in the Champions League, a funny decision was taken by the referee of the meeting, just after the third Parisian goal.

Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday September 14, thanks to goals from their attacking trio: Messi, Mbappé, Neymar. It is also on the last goal, scored by the Brazilian, that the penalty fell. After scoring, Neymar indulged in his favorite celebration this season: tongue out and hands open with thumbs resting on temples.

Immediately after, the German referee Daniel Siebert moved towards the striker to give him a yellow card, for no apparent reason, angering the player and his teammates. To explain the choice of this penalty, the referee simply pointed to the stand in front of which Neymar Jr. had just scored. The Brazilian’s celebration having been seen as excessive and provocative by the Man in Black.

“These things only happen to me!” »

After the meeting, Neymar did not fail to come back to this funny situation. On his Instagram account, the Parisian number 10 shared a short message in story to express his incomprehension and his anger following this arbitration decision.

” One more victory, congratulations to us, we continue. On the other hand… celebration, yellow card. These things only happen to me. Next time I’ll tell the referees what I’m going to do.” he blurted out in the video.

Neymar added a layer of it on Twitter in the evening, sharing a photo of his famous celebration, all accompanied by the message “ I’m asking now, okay? “. In another message shared on the social network, he mentions the “ total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing can’t happen “.

” I get a yellow card for doing nothing “Writes again in another tweet the one who had justified this celebration at the start of the season as” a grimace addressed to the haters “.

A little earlier, PSG coach Christophe Galtier himself wondered about the reason for this hazardous yellow card. In a press conference, he judged the decision of the German referee ” very severe “, but nevertheless confided that he did not have “had an explanation”.

