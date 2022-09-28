Neymar refuses to hear about Kylian Mbappé!

In selection in Brazil, the PSG striker, Neymar, was annoyed at the idea of ​​​​evoking his teammate Kylian Mbappé. Their relationship isn’t very good anymore.

PSG: Neymar, it’s complicated with Mbappé

When they arrived at Paris Saint-Germain the same summer, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé appeared to be accomplices. The Brazilian from PSG was already a confirmed star while the young Frenchman who arrived from As Monaco still had everything to confirm. At that time, Kylian Mbappé willingly put himself at the service of the Brazilian who was even the official penalty shooter.

Except that Mbappé, after a few good seasons at PSG, has changed his behavior towards the Brazilian. From now on, the Bondynois striker claims the role of boss of the team in front of football watches like the Brazilian and especially Lionel Messi. In the negotiations for the extension of his contract, Kylian Mbappé has put forward his desire to obtain a leading position in the team.

The Brazilian does not like the behavior of the Frenchman

For Neymar, it is a lack of respect on the part of Mbappé to want to grill him and Lionel Messi, the best player in the world of all time. It is this situation which deteriorated the relationship between the players and allowed the formation of two blocks within the Parisian attack. Mbappé finds himself alone where Neymar has strengthened his ties with Lionel Messi, whom he knew from FC Barcelona.

And this adversity is good for PSG since the Brazilian is keen to show that he is far from finished. After a healthy lifestyle maintained during the holidays, Neymar is having an excellent season. This is probably his best start to the year since his transfer to the Parc des Princes.

Even if he avoids inflammatory statements that could undermine the cohesion within the Parisian team, the Brazilian sometimes shows signs of annoyance vis-à-vis the French. Asked in selection about the quality of his relationship with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr launched “Kylian? Nope “. Who will understand will understand.

Fabrizio Romano’s Tweet on Neymar’s anti-Mbappé reaction

Journalist Fabrizio Romano did not fail to note the annoyance of the Brazilian when told about the French attacking player from Paris SG. He posted a tweet to this effect saying: “Here is Neymar asked about Kylian Mbappé after the game against Brazil tonight. »