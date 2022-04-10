Entertainment

Neymar regrets his late connection with Messi and Mbappé

Neymar Jr lit up the match against Clermont with a splendid hat-trick (1-6). The Brazilian international is delighted with his performance. However, the Paris Saint-Germain striker still regrets that this connection with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé is so late.

The Three Musketeers have finally found each other. We had to wait until the top against Clermont football (1-6) on the 31st day of Ligue 1. In Auvergne, we were able to witness the advent of this long-awaited trio. Neymar Jr took the opportunity to score a hat-trick just like Kylian Mbappé. However, the Brazilian striker is still disappointed with this late performance with the native of Bondy and Lionel Messi.

In the mixed zone, the Auriverde star did not hide his frustration. “First of all I’m happy to have won tonight. I’m also happy to have scored three goals. We’re getting better and better. All three of us are at 100% but only at the end of the season. C It’s a shame for us but we’re going to get what we have left in the league”, chanted Neymar, for once chatty with journalists.

