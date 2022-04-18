Entertainment

Neymar responds to a tackle from a former Brazilian international

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 28 1 minute read

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Neymar Jr has been unstoppable in recent weeks. Back in the fore after many more than disappointing months, the number 10 of Paris-Saint-Germain has regained a semblance of level but above all his clinical surgicality in his last gestures. First scorer in the Classic this Sunday (2-1), the Brazilian has also regained liveliness on his social networks. After responding to Daniel Riolo in recent days on his lifestyle, the “Ney” has subtly cropped one of his compatriots.

Neymar or a huge mess?

Fabio Aurélio, a former Liverpool defender in particular, said a few days ago that: “ Neymar should be disappointed not to have won the Ballon d’Or in his career. “. What the main interested party replied: “ I’m really disappointed… and I haven’t even put everything on yet! “After posting his many trophies with his three clubs (Santos, Barça, PSG) and Brazil.

to summarize

Neymar Jr has been unstoppable in recent weeks. Back in the fore after many more than disappointing months, the number 10 of Paris-Saint-Germain has regained a semblance of level but above all his clinical surgicality in his last gestures.

Youcef Ghalaza-Boudra

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, raises the temperature in a swimsuit

4 mins ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals big fights in his new teaser trailer

6 mins ago

Pablo Montero, in tears: this is how he received criticism for playing Vicente Fernández in a bioseries | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

15 mins ago

Checo Pérez: The commercial move that reveals how long he will renew with Red Bull

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button