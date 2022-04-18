Neymar responds to a tackle from a former Brazilian international

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Neymar Jr has been unstoppable in recent weeks. Back in the fore after many more than disappointing months, the number 10 of Paris-Saint-Germain has regained a semblance of level but above all his clinical surgicality in his last gestures. First scorer in the Classic this Sunday (2-1), the Brazilian has also regained liveliness on his social networks. After responding to Daniel Riolo in recent days on his lifestyle, the “Ney” has subtly cropped one of his compatriots.

Neymar or a huge mess?

Fabio Aurélio, a former Liverpool defender in particular, said a few days ago that: “ Neymar should be disappointed not to have won the Ballon d’Or in his career. “. What the main interested party replied: “ I’m really disappointed… and I haven’t even put everything on yet! “After posting his many trophies with his three clubs (Santos, Barça, PSG) and Brazil.

Fabio aurelio has rattled neymar 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jH1EpyJYAQ — Rowan (@bobbyfirminola) April 18, 2022