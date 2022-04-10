Neymar responds to Mbappé on complicity with Messi, Pochettino wants to save the season with the Clasico

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Édouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” interview!

Author of a hat-trick in Paris-Saint-Germain’s victory at Clermont last night (1-6), Kylian Mbappé also hit the mark in the mixed zone, expressing his regrets about his agreement with Lionel Messi and Neymar this season: “It’s a shame that it’s only happening now, there have been a lot of circumstances, events that have delayed things. But we feel that they are three quality players, we are trying to help the team now”.

A point of view also shared by Neymar, who also scored three goals, while Messi signed three assists. “First of all I’m happy to have won tonight. I’m also happy to have scored three goals. We’re getting better and better. All three of us are at 100% but only at the end of the season. C It’s a shame for us but we’re going to get what we have left in the league,” said the Brazilian, according to comments relayed by RMC Sport.

“The problem is that a lot of people don’t want to listen”

Asked also about the late awakening Parisian offensive trio, Mauricio Pochettino preferred to temper by invoking a time of adaptation. “The problem is that a lot of people don’t want to listen. Since the beginning of the season it has been said that it takes time to create automatisms and that they know each other. It takes time on and off the pitch, it “This is what allows you to find chemistry. There is always a time that you cannot determine or reduce. We know the circumstances, it was a year of competition with the Copa America and the Euros.

There were also international breaks where our players left a lot with their national teams and sometimes arrived after the Championship matches. When we arrived at decisive moments of the season, we missed it. But we had little preparation time. Now we have time to work, it’s normal that it’s much better. It’s not an excuse, it’s reality. Everyone was putting the pressure on. The context was very difficult for the team, the players” explained the Argentinian technician, according to L’Equipe.

“We hope that the fans will put their anger aside”

Once the subject of the “MNM” swept away, Mauricio Pochettino concluded on the Clasico against Olympique de Marseille, Sunday April 17, which in the event of victory, would bring PSG closer to a tenth title of champion of France: “It 21 years ago, when I signed for this club, I understood that this match was different. It’s still special to play against Marseille. I was captain now I’m a coach, I’m proud of what I have given and what I can give for this club. Sunday is not just another game. It’s a special game. I hope the fans will be with us. We know that they are not happy, we are in a democracy, they have the right to demonstrate, to challenge. We hope that they will put their anger aside, it is important to give an image of us, united for 90 minutes. We understand that it can there are criticisms but they have to be constructive for the club to improve”.