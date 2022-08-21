Neymar responds, with humor, to Thomas Meunier’s tackle – Foot11.com

Since he made the choice to join PSG in the summer of 2017, Neymar Jr has not only made friends. Often under fire from critics, the Brazilian also had a rather amusing exchange with Thomas Meunier. More

A divisive player

What face will the Neymar version 2022-2023 show? This is a question that many people ask themselves when this one offered a previous exercise far from the expectations placed on it. A finding that seems to be true since the Ney put his suitcases on Parisian soil. A state of affairs that pushes many observers to criticize it shamelessly, sometimes with virulence.

Neymar and PSG concluded their Asian tour perfectly (Icon Sport)

But in addition to the observers, others also allow themselves to make their judgment on the case of the Brazilian, in particular since he wears the red and blue tunic. It must be said that, if he still had his moments of glory with PSG, the former Blaugrana was however largely disappointed. He is no longer the same player. This is what Thomas Meunier had explained in the columns of Kicker.

Neymar responds to Thomas Meunier

“I have to admit that I was still a big fan of Neymar when he was playing at FC Barcelona. The comeback is entirely his. If I had been 10, I would have had his poster in my room. But at PSG, he lost his magic from my point of view., he said in particular. A message that does not seem in the least to have offended the principal concerned. Indeed, on his account instagramNeymar replied with a touch of humor to the former Ile-de-France player.

📱 | Neymar 🇧🇷 responds to Thomas Meunier 🇧🇪 on Instagram: “Too talkative this boy 😂” [📸 IG/Vocesabiafutebol]#PSG pic.twitter.com/Ij7VXXEmyJ — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) July 26, 2022

Neymar Jr knows Thomas Meunier well for having worked with him at PSG between 2017 and 2020. As a result, he knows perfectly well that the Red Devil does not really have his tongue in his pocket, far from it. The Parisian number 10 thus retorted: “That boy is too talkative. » A rather amusing answer which proves that this kind of criticism no longer affects him, even if some truth exists in the words of the right side Borussen.