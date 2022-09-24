Neymar rewarded for his month of August in Ligue 1

Author of the best start to the season of his career, Neymar Jr achieved an XXL month of August with the PSG jersey. Benefits that allowed him to be in the running for the first UNFP trophy of the season. And number 10 was justly rewarded.

Taking advantage of a complete pre-season preparation with the PSG, Neymar Jr is in top form. Since the start of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the Rouge & Bleu striker has posted impressive statistics with a total of 11 goals and 8 assists in 11 games played. Above all, the Brazilian international had a first month of August XXL with the champions of France with no less than 7 goals and 6 assists.

Neymar ahead of his teammate Lionel Messi

Performances which allowed him to be logically in the running for the title of best player of the month of August. And this Thursday, September 22, the PSG and theUNFP have confirmed, via their account Twitterthe victory of the 30-year-old player for this first individual award for the 2022-2023 financial year. Neymar Jr (45% of the votes) notably beat his teammate, Lionel Messi (25%), and the attacker of RC Lens, Florian Sotoca (30%), for this UNFP Trophy of the best player of the month of August. In the past, the native of Mogi das Cruzes had only won this distinction twice, in December 2017 and January 2020. This is the 43rd time that a player from the Paris Saint Germain has been rewarded since the creation of this prize at the start of the 2003-2004 season, a record. The capital club is the most distinguished ahead of Marseille (24), Lille and Lyons (18), reports the PSG through his website.

On his side, Opta Jean highlights the decisive side of Neymar Jr during the previous month. International auriverde was involved in 13 goals (7 goals and 6 assists). And sinceOpta analyzes the competition (2006-2007), alone Kylian Mbappe was more decisive over a month (14), last April. The Brazilian also started on a good footing during this month of September. As a reminder, number 10 of the PSG currently leads the league’s top scorer rankings (8 goals) and is co-top assist with partner Lionel Messi (7).