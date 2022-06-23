Neymar scores his 100th goal with PSG

Superstar Neymar scored his 100th goal for Paris SG, where he arrived in 2017, on Saturday in the match of the 38th and final day of Ligue 1, against Metz.

The Brazilian becomes the sixth Parisian to reach this symbolic bar, after Edinson Cavani (200 goals), Kylian Mbappé (171), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156), Pedro Miguel Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (100) according to club data.

After Mbappé’s double (25th, 28th), “Ney” sealed the 3-0 (31st) in a one-sided meeting against the 18th in the championship.

Goal by neymar jr 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/AIz9Ht8fcr — Hasnat Torun 123🇧🇩 (@mdtorun06342311) May 21, 2022

Neymar Jr Goal celebrating ❤😍 pic.twitter.com/UYAL7dzmhi — Leo Messi 🇦🇷 Neymar Jr 🇧🇷 (@Muhamma05093242) May 21, 2022

He now has 14 achievements this season in Ligue 1, five more than the previous one (9).

The international Auriverde (30) signed five years ago for the capital club, which paid FC Barcelona a record transfer fee of 222 million euros.

He last year extended his contract until 2025.