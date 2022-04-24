Sports

Neymar sends a ‘recadito’ to the PSG fans

Neymar I know tired of the critics what receives in every encounter with PSG, so he already takes it in a better way and even answers the fans that whistle at each commitment. The Brazilian has not had his best season, which is why he is one of the main players singled out for the failure in the Champions League.

At the end of the duel against Lens that gave PSG the title, Neymar criticized the fans parisina for leaving the stadium in protest at what happened in the Champions League. “It was surreal that part of the public will leave the stands”he said on ESPN.

Nevertheless, that was not the highlight of his participationsince when he got ready to talk about the whistles he receives in each game: “They are going to get tired because I still have three years left on my contract”.

It seems that after the bad experience of falling in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid, the PSG board and Neymar reconciled, however, the footballer does not make his intentions entirely clear, since he ‘celebrated’ the Ligue 1 title in a peculiar way.

For now his future is not entirely clearalthough he has already assured that he has three years left on his contract and would be willing to fulfill them, unless the board receives a good offer to send him to another club.

The Parisian fans will not be happy with what he said, so it will be necessary to see how he reacts in the next PSG meetings in the Parc des Princes.

