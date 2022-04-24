Neymar sends a ‘recadito’ to the PSG fans

Midtime Editorial

Paris France / 04.24.2022 08:32:56





Neymar I know tired of the critics what receives in every encounter with PSG, so he already takes it in a better way and even answers the fans that whistle at each commitment. The Brazilian has not had his best season, which is why he is one of the main players singled out for the failure in the Champions League.

At the end of the duel against Lens that gave PSG the title, Neymar criticized the fans parisina for leaving the stadium in protest at what happened in the Champions League. “It was surreal that part of the public will leave the stands”he said on ESPN.

Nevertheless, that was not the highlight of his participationsince when he got ready to talk about the whistles he receives in each game: “They are going to get tired because I still have three years left on my contract”.

It seems that after the bad experience of falling in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid, the PSG board and Neymar reconciled, however, the footballer does not make his intentions entirely clear, since he ‘celebrated’ the Ligue 1 title in a peculiar way.

The new challenges that Neymar was talking about in 2017 were to celebrate leagues as if they had lost them. Zero emotion, zero show of interest. The money ate you and your legend is over. pic.twitter.com/T1VandAzCF – Iniestazo (@INIE8TAZO) April 23, 2022

For now his future is not entirely clearalthough he has already assured that he has three years left on his contract and would be willing to fulfill them, unless the board receives a good offer to send him to another club.

The Parisian fans will not be happy with what he said, so it will be necessary to see how he reacts in the next PSG meetings in the Parc des Princes.