Neymar sends a strong message about his future and to the supporters

The 30-year-old Brazilian international does not see himself leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer. It’s clear.

Neymar at PSG, stop or again? The question may arise, knowing that the 30-year-old Brazilian international has largely been taken aback by members of the Collectif Ultras Paris and part of the Parc des Princes in recent weeks, after elimination against Real Madrid. Whistles, insults: nothing was spared “Ney”, seen as the symbol of Parisian failures.

Asked by ESPN Saturday, after the 1-1 draw against Lens and the obtaining of the title of champion of France, the former Barcelonian first described as “surrealistthe exit of the Ultras, which left – as they had announced that they would do before the meeting – their platform to celebrate the title outside the walls of the Park. And to continue:They’ll get tired of whistling because I still have three years left on my contract“. Note that Neymar was not whistled this time, neither before, nor during, nor after the meeting against RC Lens on Saturday evening.

In any case, the message is clear: recruited for 222 M€ in 2017 and under contract until 2025, Neymar Jr does not intend to leave the Parisian ship, he who had done his best to return at Barça in 2019 before extending.

