Neymar showers OM on the gong, two injured at half-time

No goal but several opportunities on both sides at half-time during this Classic! Olympique de Marseille, which moves on the lawn of Paris-Saint-Germain this Sunday evening, was able to count on an excellent Pau Lopez, who however could not do anything on the opening of the score of Neymar Jr. Lionel Messi notably smashed the crossbar on a free kick shortly after the half hour mark.

Very big first period!

Paris-Saint-Germain quickly put their foot on the ball and offered themselves two shooting situations from the first minutes of play. Lionel Messi, twice, stumbled on Pau Lopez without the number 30 not manages to be dangerous. A few seconds later, Achraf Hakimi also stumbled over the Spaniard. OM lets the storm pass and takes control of the ball after seven big first minutes from the Parisians. The Marseille club offered their first big chance of the evening in the first quarter of an hour of play. Jonathan Clauss was launched on his side by Mattéo Guendouzi and centered well in the direction of Alexis Sanchez, who did not miss only a few centimeters to open the scoring.

In the 20th minute of play, Pau Lopez magnificently takes out a shot at the near post from Kylian Mbappé. Amine Harit answers him a few minutes later and pushes Gianluigi Donnarumma to deploy full length. Shortly after half an hour, Lionel Messi gets a very dangerous free kick, full axis, at the entrance to the surface. La Pulga sends his ball over the crossbar while Pau Lopez was completely beaten. Just before half-time, Marco Verratti throws himself 35 meters to stop a counter attack led by Amine Harit. If the two midfielders hurt each other, the game continues and PSG projects very quickly. Kylian Mbappé is found near the surface and serves Neymar Jr, who adjusts Pau Lopez. Also note the outings Danilo Pereira and Éric Bailly had to come out injured during this first act.