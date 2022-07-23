Entertainment

Neymar speaks about his future!

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 scorers

While the management of Paris-Saint-Germain seems to be happy with the involvement made by Neymar Jr in recent weeks, his weight of form did not fail to make Parisian supporters react this Saturday. Heavy in his travels, the number 10 of the capital club has nevertheless made it known, via his clan, that he was going to achieve a most exceptional season in the French capital. After playing a few minutes this Saturday afternoon in Saitama against the Urawa Red Diamonds, the Auriverde saw Christophe Galtier speak about his future… a few minutes before he decided to speak on this subject.

“I feel good, fit, after the holidays at home. But here, for everyone, you have to train a lot to improve as a team. The truth is that everything is fine. I want to stay in Paris. I don’t know about the club since they never told me anything. I have a contract for several years here (2027). There you go. For the moment, I haven’t been told anything.”

to summarize

While the management of Paris-Saint-Germain seems to be happy with the involvement made by Neymar Jr in recent weeks, his weight of form did not fail to make Parisian supporters react this Saturday. Heavy in his travels, the number 10 of the capital club has nevertheless made it known, via his clan, that he was going to achieve a most exceptional season in the French capital.

Youcef Ghalaza-Boudra

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

DUNE almost has a spectacular intro

3 mins ago

Beyoncé shared two versions of “Break My Soul” and reveals the presentation of the vinyl of “Renaissance”

15 mins ago

Immerse yourself in the dark lake of ‘Top of the Lake’ with RTVE Play

25 mins ago

Punched twice in the face, the viral reaction of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button