Neymar speaks about his future!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 scorers

While the management of Paris-Saint-Germain seems to be happy with the involvement made by Neymar Jr in recent weeks, his weight of form did not fail to make Parisian supporters react this Saturday. Heavy in his travels, the number 10 of the capital club has nevertheless made it known, via his clan, that he was going to achieve a most exceptional season in the French capital. After playing a few minutes this Saturday afternoon in Saitama against the Urawa Red Diamonds, the Auriverde saw Christophe Galtier speak about his future… a few minutes before he decided to speak on this subject.